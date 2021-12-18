NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three men were shot outside a strip mall in Queens on Saturday.
Police are now looking for the suspects, who fled in a dark-colored vehicle.READ MORE: New York Breaks Record For Single-Day Positive COVID Cases For 2nd Consecutive Day
According to police, they were inside an SUV outside the Rochdale Village Shopping Center. Some type of argument took place just before shots were fired.READ MORE: Hoboken's SantaCon Bar Crawl Returns With Vaccine Requirements In Place
“Man, it’s crazy. You got a lot of elderly people that come here every day to shop,” one shopper said. “I don’t understand. We’re going through COVID-19 and all this other crap. They need to wake up and realize life is more precious than anything.”MORE NEWS: Theatergoers Disappointed As More Broadway Shows Cancel Performances Due To Breakthrough COVID Cases
All three victims were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.