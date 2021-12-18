NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dawn Peterson, a mother of two from Queens, was shot to death Friday outside her home.

The shooting happened near Foch Boulevard and 155th Street in Jamaica just before 6:30 a.m.

A preliminary investigation found Peterson, 39, was approached by a man in front of her home before she was shot multiple times.

Saturday police released surveillance video of the gunman who appeared to open fire on Peterson then drive away in a silver sedan.

Police are investigating whether Peterson knew her attacker, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported.

A 39 y/o woman, identified as Dawn Peterson, has died after being shot multiple times outside of her house in Jamaica, Queens. Police are investigating whether the woman and her attacker knew each other @CBSNewYork #nyc #gunviolence #jamaica #queens pic.twitter.com/P0B3qZlui0 — Kiran Dhillon (@KiranDhillonTV) December 17, 2021

Peterson’s family and friends gathered outside her home and were unable to contain their grief.

“She was a great girl, wonderful woman,” said JaNean Mercer, a family friend. “She has two children, a son, 18, who is very distraught right now and the little girl, 3 years old, a preschooler.”

Hours earlier, Peterson was found lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to her chest and back. She was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

It’s believed Peterson was ambushed when she went outside to start her car before going to work.

“I think it’s disgusting. I think it’s sad, and it’s most of all scary,” said Trisha Dupree, a neighbor.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz went to the scene and described the situation as tragic and horrific.

WATCH: Surveillance Video Shows Gunman Who Shot Woman To Death In Queens

Peterson’s family, friends and neighbors were left desperately searching for answers.

“We’re just praying. We want to know who did it most of all. You don’t expect to wake up in the morning to go to work and not make it,” said Dupree.

“A week before Christmas. I can’t imagine what they’re going through and definitely my thoughts and prayers are with them,” said another person.

So far, no arrests have been made. Police have yet to release more information on a possible suspect or motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report. Editor’s note: This story was first published on Dec. 17 and has been updated.