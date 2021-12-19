NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The NBA announced Sunday it has postponed two Brooklyn Nets games, and games for three other teams, because of players and staff entering the league’s COVID protocols.

The Nets were scheduled to play the Denver Nuggets at Barclays Center on Sunday night. Tuesday’s home game against the Washington Wizards was also postponed. Brooklyn has 10 players — plus some staff — in the protocols.

In a statement, the Nets said tickets for the postponed games will automatically be valid for the rescheduled dates.

Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic and Philadelphia Flyers games were also called off.

The league and the National Basketball Players Association have been discussing a plan in which teams in desperate need of players would be able to sign reinforcements to 10-day contracts but without those deals impacting salary cap and luxury tax figures. That deal has not yet been finalized, though talks are continuing.

Brooklyn’s list of players in protocols includes Kevin Durant, James Harden and — even though he’s still not yet able to play — Kyrie Irving, who has sat out all season for not complying with New York City’s vaccine mandate.

The team reversed course Friday and said Irving would be welcomed back “for games and practices in which he is eligible to participate,” knowing he’d still miss two games at the Knicks and trips to Toronto and Golden State.

