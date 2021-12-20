NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person is dead and three others are injured following a fire in the Bronx.
The flames broke out shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday on Webb Avenue near West 197th Street in Kingsbridge Heights.
Fire officials said one person died and one person was seriously injured. Another civilian and a firefighter also suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
