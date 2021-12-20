NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Closing arguments are expected Monday in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial.
The defense rested its case Friday inside a New York City courtroom.
Maxwell, a longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein, did not testify.
The case against the 59-year-old relies mainly on the testimony of four women who say they were assaulted by Epstein when they were under the age of 18. They claim Maxwell facilitated and sometimes participated in the abuse.
The defense argued prosecutors are just using Maxwell as a scapegoat.
If convicted, she could face up to 80 years in prison.