NEW CANAAN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut State Police are reportedly searching a park in New Canaan in connection to the disappearance, and presumed death, of Jennifer Dulos.
State police were seen at Waveny Park, which they searched in the past, CBS2’s affiliate WFSB reported Monday.
Dulos disappeared in 2019.
Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, died by suicide after he was charged with her murder. Michelle Troconis, his girlfriend, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
