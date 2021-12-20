NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 has learned Mayor-elect Eric Adams is considering canceling his swearing-in ceremony due to concerns over rising COVID-19 cases.
The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Jan. 1 at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre, which holds 3,000 seats, instead of the traditional City Hall.
But sources said that may not happen.
There has been no official word yet from the mayor-elect.
Sources also told CBS2 a private midnight swearing-in ceremony would still take place.