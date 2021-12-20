NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The iconic numbers to mark the New Year arrived Monday in Times Square.
The seven-foot "2022" contains nearly 600 LED bulbs. It was transported on a cross-country road trip from California.
In 11 days, millions of people around the world will watch it light up on TV.
“There’s no moment like it, where we all are counting down together in unison filled with hope and joy, as these lights shine above Time Square and we celebrate 2022,” Times Square Alliance President Tom Harris said.
People will be able to take photos with the numbers until Thursday, before they head atop One Times Square to light up on New Year's Eve.
As of now, Mayor Bill de Blasio says the in-person celebration is still on, but health officials are monitoring COVID numbers closely and will make a final decision before Christmas.