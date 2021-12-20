NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As holiday gatherings draw near, New York City is pushing to stop the spread of COVID as record case numbers are reported and lines at testing centers are long.

Despite the surge, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday he’s trying avoid shutdowns in the city, CBS2’s John Dias reported.

It was a sign of the times in Times Square, where long lines formed even before a pop-up testing site opened.

A tourist arrived an hour early and was first in line. Monika Maneova wanted to make sure she could fly home to Prague on Tuesday.

“You have to have the test and if you don’t have, you don’t fly,” Maneova said.

Some waited in the cold for hours.

“We need the test so we line up as long as it takes,” said Hartmut Pitchmann from Germany.

FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments

AVOID THE LINES: Click here for NYC Health+Hospitals testing wait times

New York’s positivity rate is up to 8.4%, including almost 22,500 cases. The state had reported a record amount of new cases for three straight days, including more than 2,200 on Sunday.

“Three of our friends in the past couple days have tested positive,” said Talia Fossum-Wernick of Harlem.

Fossum-Wernick and her roommate Ella Leh were double-masked while waiting to get tested. Leh had to cancel her family’s Christmas trip from Colorado.

“We found out we had exposure and they were like, ‘Yeah nope, absolutely not,'” said Leh, whose Christmas plans are now up in the air.

“I certainly don’t know, maybe do a puzzle,” she said.

The giant, seven-foot-tall “2022” numerals for New Year’s Eve arrived not far from the testing site. De Blasio said the party is still on, for now. He’ll give a definitive answer by Christmas.

De Blasio and Mayor-elect Eric Adams said testing will ramp up this week. The city will open new testing sites in every borough starting Tuesday. The city is working with the feds and private sector to get more testing supplies.

Watch Mayor De Blasio’s Monday COVID Briefing

“We have, sponsored by the City of New York, 89 testing sites in all five boroughs… 23 more sites are coming online this week,” de Blasio said. “By the end of this week we’re going to have 112 city-run sites.”

“Starting today, we’re sending out supervisors from Test and Trace Corps to all of our private vendor test sites to make sure we have another measure of accountability,” the mayor said.

Positive cases continue to increase around the Tri-State Area. New Jersey confirmed more than 6,500 new cases and more than 1,400 people in Connecticut tested positive Friday.

Meantime, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said dealing with the Omicron variant will be starkly different for those who are vaccinated and boosted. They could see mild symptoms compared those who are not.

COVID VACCINE

“If you are unvaccinated, I’m worried about you. I’m worried that your risk of being hospitalized or, God forbid, losing your life to this virus is quite significant,” Murthy told CBS Mornings.

Murthy said hospitalizations should quantify the severity of the surge.

“The most important metrics, for sure, are whether we are saving lives and keeping people out of the hospital,” he said.

Manhattan currently has the highest positivity rate among the five boroughs. Officials said that’s partly because of increased testing there.

The city implemented a pair of new vaccine mandates Monday. Employees of private and religious schools must have gotten at least their first dose of a COVID vaccine by now. Others working in child care must also be vaccinated.