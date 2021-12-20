NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A memorial mass was held Monday for two NYPD detectives who were shot and killed seven years ago.
Fellow officers gathered at Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn.
They were there to honor Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu, who were assassinated as they sat in a patrol car in Bedford-Stuyvesant in 2014.
Investigators said the shooter was motivated by a hatred for police.
The president of the detectives union said the pain never goes away.