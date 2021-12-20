NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some popular dry shampoo and conditioner products are being recalled.
Proctor and Gamble issued a voluntary recall for more than 30 of its aerosol spray products.READ MORE: 'Hamilton' Cancels Another Week Of Performances Due To COVID Outbreak
The recall is due to concerns over levels of the chemical benzene, which is known to cause cancer.READ MORE: Report: Connecticut State Police Searching New Canaan Park In Connection To Jennifer Dulos Case
Products from the brands Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences and Waterless are included in the recall.MORE NEWS: New York City Ups COVID Testing Amid State's Record Case Surge, De Blasio Tries To Avoid Shutdown
The company says it is pulling the product out of an abundance of caution.