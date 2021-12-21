CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a Bronx couple and their grandchildren were tied up and robbed Monday.

It happened around 5 p.m. at an apartment on Billingsley Terrace in Morris Heights.

Police said a man pretending to be a UPS worker knocked on the front door holding a box.

A 60-year-old woman answered the door, and the suspect pushed his way inside, where he revealed a silver revolver inside the box.

Police said a second man joined him, and they demanded the woman, her 63-year-old husband, their 8-year-old grandson and 6-year-old granddaughter bind themselves with zip ties.

The suspects allegedly stole two iPhones, an iPad and a children’s piggy bank containing more than $7,500.

The men took off, and the victims were not physically hurt.

Anyone with information about them is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

