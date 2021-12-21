NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is a consumer alert on at-home COVID-19 testing kits, which are in high demand right now.
The New York attorney general has received complaints of price gouging on testing products.
A standard test kit at local pharmacies normally costs between $14 and $25 for a package of two tests, but there have been reports of the same product unlawfully sold for $40 up to $70.
For more information on the attorney general’s warning and how to report price gouging, please click here.