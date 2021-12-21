NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial is now in the hands of the jury.
They are expected to continue deliberations Tuesday.
During closing statements Monday, defense lawyers argued Maxwell's innocence, saying she did not commit the crimes linked to her longtime associate Jeffrey Epstein.
Prosecutors claimed Maxwell is a dangerous predator who helped Epstein abuse teenage girls.
If convicted, she could face up to 80 years in prison.