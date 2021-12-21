CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crime, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, Local TV, New York, sex trafficking

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial is now in the hands of the jury.

They are expected to continue deliberations Tuesday.

READ MORE: Police: Bronx Couple, Grandkids Tied Up And Robbed At Gunpoint By Men Posing As UPS Workers

During closing statements Monday, defense lawyers argued Maxwell’s innocence, saying she did not commit the crimes linked to her longtime associate Jeffrey Epstein.

READ MORE: Biden To Offer Half A Billion At-Home COVID Tests As Omicron Surges

Prosecutors claimed Maxwell is a dangerous predator who helped Epstein abuse teenage girls.

MORE NEWS: NYC Ramping Up COVID Testing Capacity As Omicron Fears And Holiday Plans Lead To Record Demand

If convicted, she could face up to 80 years in prison.

CBSNewYork Team