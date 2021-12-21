Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and not quite as cold. Highs in the mid 40s.
Tonight: An offshore system grazes our area with a little rain. While it has trended slightly N&W — that is, slightly more towards our area — it does not appear to be a major threat.
Tomorrow: Early showers/rain, then clearing and blustery… gusts to 30+ mph. Expect highs in the mid to upper 40s with wind chills in the 30s and low 40s.
Thursday: Colder, but not as windy. Highs near 40 with wind chills in the 30s.