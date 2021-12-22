NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police arrested a 61-year-old registered sex offender they say they caught raping a woman at a construction site in Chelsea early Wednesday.
Police say they got a 911 call at 1:37 a.m. about a man beating a woman at a construction site on West 28th Street near Eighth Avenue.
When responding officers arrived, they caught the suspect raping the 23-year-old victim and pulled him off of her, police say. Police say he punched the victim and had his hands around her throat.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police charged Darryl Phelps, 61, with rape, assault and other sex crime charges.
Phelps previously served time for burglary, attempted rape, attempted robbery, and attempted burglary.