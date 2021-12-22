NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City-run health care facilities are temporarily suspending visitors — returning to a policy first instituted during the early months of the pandemic.

New York City Health + Hospitals says the move is meant to protect its patients and public hospital staff, who have been on the frontlines since the start.

There are some exceptions for medically-necessary visits, patients in end-of-life situations or in labor, pediatric patients or infants in the neonatal ICU. Visitors must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test no more than 48 hours before.

In a statement, NYC H+H blamed new threats posed by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, saying this will ensure the system continues to “provide the safest environment for those in need of health care.”

FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments

AVOID THE LINES: Click here for NYC Health+Hospitals testing wait times

COVID VACCINE

This comes as lines for COVID testing continue to grow throughout the city.

“New Yorkers shouldn’t have to wait this long to get tested. There should be a better system by now,” East Village resident Meghan Monahan told CBS2.

Starting Wednesday, CityMD is temporarily closing more than a dozen locations in New York City, Westchester County, on Long Island and in New Jersey, citing staffing issues and trying to prevent burnout amid a surge in testing demand.

New York City recently increased its own testing locations by 23, with 112 permanent and mobile sites now up and running.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

President Joe Biden promised to help, as well, saying he will add federal emergency testing sites around the country. First up, New York City.

“Before Christmas, the first sum of these federal testing sites will be up and running in New York City,” he announced Tuesday.

The president also said he is readying 1,000 military doctors, nurses and medics to help at hospitals inundated with infections, and ordering 500 million at-home tests that will be ready to send out in January.

“We can all be concerned about COVID, but not panicked,” Biden added.

With the Omicron strain now detected in more than 90% of positive cases in New York City, the mayor is concentrating much of his efforts on boosters. He announced a new $100 incentive available through Dec. 31 at city-run sites and at home.

“The teams that come to your home have the ability to provide whatever help you need, and the $100 incentive is available to every family member,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.