NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ten cruise ship passengers are isolating in New York City after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The group traveled from England on the Queen Mary 2, which docked Monday in Red Hook.READ MORE: NYC Health + Hospitals Suspend Most Visitations Amid Omicron Surge
Approximately 1,500 passengers were routinely tested during the trip. The ten who tested positive were taken off to begin their quarantine.READ MORE: New York City Offering $100 Booster Incentive; De Blasio Says Vaccinations Still Key To Fighting Omicron
The ship is now bound for the Caribbean.MORE NEWS: CityMD To Temporarily Close Facilities In Greater NYC Area
