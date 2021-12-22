CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ten cruise ship passengers are isolating in New York City after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The group traveled from England on the Queen Mary 2, which docked Monday in Red Hook.

Approximately 1,500 passengers were routinely tested during the trip.  The ten who tested positive were taken off to begin their quarantine.

The ship is now bound for the Caribbean.

