NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a surprising find in a Manhattan mailroom. In a box, there was $180,000 in cash.
It turns out, someone sent the massive donation to the City College of New York back in November of 2020.
No one opened the cardboard box at the school until in-person classes resumed this semester.
The box was sent to the chairperson of the physics department.
“I picked it up, it felt a little heavy. I’ve never seen anything like this before, except in movies. A month or a month and a half later, we heard from the FBI the money is all ‘clean,'” the chairperson said.
The sender remains unidentified, but wrote a note saying they are an alumnus who wanted to give back to the school that jump-started their science career.
The school said the money will be used for scholarships.