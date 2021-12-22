PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — With a surge in COVID-19 infections, the city of Paterson is working to step up its vaccine efforts.
The city says its daily infection rate is now in the hundreds again, despite a vaccination rate of 97%.
On Wednesday, officials announced plans to amplify Paterson’s vaccination operation, with the help of its mobile unit over the holidays.
“The city may be closed for the next few days, but that doesn’t mean we stop. We want to make sure anyone that wants to come to Paterson, irrespective of where he or she lives, can get boosted and get vaccinated,” Mayor Andre Sayegh said.
To find out where and when you can get vaccinated or tested in Paterson, please click here.