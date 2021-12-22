NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say robbed a 70-year-old woman at knifepoint earlier this month in the Bronx.
It happened around 1:15 p.m. Dec. 8 on Phelan Place near West Tremont Avenue in Morris Heights.READ MORE: Passenger Killed In Suspected Road Rage Shooting In The Bronx
Police said the suspect approached the woman, pulled out a knife and stole $20 before taking off.READ MORE: Cops Stop Rape In Progress In Chelsea
The victim was not hurt.MORE NEWS: NYC Health + Hospitals Suspend Most Visitations Amid Omicron Surge
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.