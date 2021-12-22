WOODBURY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Prayers were answered for a Long Island-based volunteer organization that was grounded at the worst time of year.

As we told you Monday, Toys of Hope lost its toy delivery van in a crash, but the public heard its plea and came through.

As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports, there were big smiles as Christmas came early for 700 Uniondale kids.

“If not for these toys, a lot of kids are not going to have a Christmas to celebrate,” said Raquel Pierre of the Uniondale PTA. “It just makes them feel so important and so special… she came through, she came through.”

“She” is Melissa Doktofsky, founder of Toys of Hope, who worried she could not come through. The volunteer organization’s donation van was totaled. They began canceling deliveries, and their beloved toy parades for homeless and needy families were in jeopardy.

But unexpected Santas came to the rescue: The Empire Automotive Group in Huntington.

“We knew we had to help,” said Keith Drago of Empire Automotive Group.

They lent the group an SUV while they locate a van to donate permanently.

“Look, you’ve got to give back. It’s the season of giving, it’s what the world needs now – a little more giving,” Drago said.

Freeport Self Storage donated a large box until year’s end.

“We really need to spread this holiday season, just like any holiday season, but even more so now,” said David Kampa of Freeport Self Storage.

Toy donations are pouring in.

“Their efforts for the last 27 years have not gone unnoticed, and we have been following their story,” said Shevta Lareja of the Primrose School of Woodbury.

Toys of Hope volunteers, who are used to being the givers, are overwhelmed to find themselves on the other side.

“Borrowed vans, borrowed trucks. That’s just love and magic at Christmas,” Doktofsky said. “I was crying. People said ‘we believe in you.’ They’re just willing to hand over their vehicles to me, no questions asked. They know our reputation.”

“We are going to help a lot of people and that’s the main thing,” Lareja said.

From now until the end of the year, the truck and volunteers will not rest, with dozens of pickups and deliveries. One load was destined for a homeless shelter.

“I feel that Christmas is saved because the Christmas spirit is alive, everyone wants this charity to make it,” Doktofsky said. “It’s a dream come true to have people believe in us.”

And believe in the magic of giving back.

Toys of Hope also delivers essentials like coats and food throughout the year. If you’d like to donate, CLICK HERE.