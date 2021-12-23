NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CityMD temporarily closed more than a dozen locations Wednesday, citing staffing issues and burnout amid the COVID testing surge.
The impacted locations are closed in parts of New York City, Westchester County, on Long Island and in New Jersey.
Meanwhile, New York City continues to increase testing capacity, with at least 119 brick and mortar and mobile sites now up and running. City-run sites will also begin handing out at-home test kits to those waiting in long lines.
