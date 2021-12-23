NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was another round of deadly gun violence Wednesday in New York City.

Police believe road rage is what led to the shooting of a passenger in a vehicle during the early morning hours.

The suspect is still on the loose.

As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports, an SUV with shattered windows is at the center of the investigation.

Police say 45-year-old Bronx resident Aracellio Pellot was found dead in the back seat after a bullet hit him in the head.

“It’s gotten so bad, especially in these times when it’s the holidays. It’s so unnecessary,” said Bronx resident Matthew Rivera. “It’s horrible. You don’t know what’s going to happen now when you go out.”

Investigators say Pellot and two other men were in the moving vehicle near 162nd Street and Melrose Avenue just before 6 a.m. when shots were fired from another SUV. A bullet went through the back window, killing him.

The driver and other passenger stayed on the scene, and told police this was a case of road rage. Exactly what led to it is still being determined.

“If something happens, you should just let it go and keep walking,” resident Jose Morales said. “Life, you only have one chance to live. So why waste your life on stupidity and nonsense?”

“I think these times are crazy right now. Everyone’s on edge. It’s just scary,” another person added.

Police said the suspect fled in a white SUV.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Dec. 22.