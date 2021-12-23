CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Today: Cold, but not as windy. Highs in the upper 30s with wind chills in the 20s and low 30s.

Tonight: A little snow develops N&W late in the evening and works its way through much of our area the remainder of the night. Little or no snowfall is expected in and around the city with a coating – 1+” possible N&W/north/N&E. Snowfall amounts better than 1″ would likely be across our distant northwest suburbs: Sullivan, Ulster and Dutchess.

Tomorrow: Leftover snow — perhaps some mixing or even plain rain — N&E, but mainly early in the morning. For the remainder of the day, it will be partly to mostly sunny and not quite as cold. Highs in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow night: A weak round of rain pushes through, but mainly late in the evening and overnight.

Christmas: Another round of rain is likely with highs around 50.

