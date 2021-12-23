Today: Cold, but not as windy. Highs in the upper 30s with wind chills in the 20s and low 30s.
Tonight: A little snow develops N&W late in the evening and works its way through much of our area the remainder of the night. Little or no snowfall is expected in and around the city with a coating – 1+” possible N&W/north/N&E. Snowfall amounts better than 1″ would likely be across our distant northwest suburbs: Sullivan, Ulster and Dutchess.READ MORE: Despite Omicron Surge, Holiday Travel In Full Swing At Area Airports
Tomorrow: Leftover snow — perhaps some mixing or even plain rain — N&E, but mainly early in the morning. For the remainder of the day, it will be partly to mostly sunny and not quite as cold. Highs in the mid 40s.READ MORE: 27-Year-Old Woman Dead, 2 Others Injured After Shooting Outside Queens Bar
Tomorrow night: A weak round of rain pushes through, but mainly late in the evening and overnight.
MORE NEWS: Caught On Video: Man Smashes NYPD Cruisers Near Bronx Precinct
Christmas: Another round of rain is likely with highs around 50.