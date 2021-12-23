NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams says the current health commissioner will remain in place through the transition to the new administration.
Dr. Dave Chokshi will stay on until March 15.READ MORE: Despite Omicron Surge, Holiday Travel In Full Swing At Area Airports
Meanwhile, Adams tapped Dr. Ashwin Vasan to be the city’s next health commissioner.READ MORE: 27-Year-Old Woman Dead, 2 Others Injured After Shooting Outside Queens Bar
Vasan is the president and CEO of Fountain House, a nationwide nonprofit that helps people will mental illness.MORE NEWS: Caught On Video: Man Smashes NYPD Cruisers Near Bronx Precinct
He will serve as the city’s senior advisor for public health until he takes over the Department of Health.