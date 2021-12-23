CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams says the current health commissioner will remain in place through the transition to the new administration.

Dr. Dave Chokshi will stay on until March 15.

Meanwhile, Adams tapped Dr. Ashwin Vasan to be the city’s next health commissioner.

Vasan is the president and CEO of Fountain House, a nationwide nonprofit that helps people will mental illness.

He will serve as the city’s senior advisor for public health until he takes over the Department of Health.

