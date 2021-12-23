NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several packaged salads are being recalled because of two listeria outbreaks.
Fresh Express recalled multiple brands Monday, including Fresh Express, Bowl & Basket, Giant Eagle, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, O Organics, Signature Farms, Simply Nature, Weis Fresh from the Field, and Wellsley Farms Organic.
The salads have product codes: Z324 through Z350.
Dole also recalled several brands Wednesday, including Ahold, Dole, Kroger, Lidl, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Naturally Better, Nature's Promise and Simply Nature.
These products include mixed greens, garden salads, Caesar kits, and many other types of salads in bags or clamshells.
They have “Best if used by” dates from Nov. 30 to Jan. 8, and product lot codes beginning with the letters “N” or “Y” in the upper right-hand corner.
Listeria infection symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, diarrhea, or other gastrointestinal symptoms. The bacteria can cause serious complications for pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.