NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New Year’s Eve party in Times Square is being scaled back.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that the number of people admitted to viewing areas will be reduced from the standard 58,000 to 15,000 to allow for social distancing. Visitors won’t be allowed entry into the viewing areas until 3 p.m., which is later than in past years.

Attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination and wear masks.

“New Yorkers have stepped up tremendously over the past year—we are leading the way on vaccinations, we have reopened safely, and every day we work toward building a recovery for all of us,” de Blasio said. “There is a lot to celebrate and these additional safety measures will keep the fully vaccinated crowd safe and healthy as we ring in the New Year.”

COVID VACCINE

“New York is the best place in the world to celebrate New Year’s Eve and now it will be one of the safest against COVID as well,” said Mayor-elect Eric Adams. “The Mayor has made the right move to take precautionary measures as we learn to live with COVID and fight the Omicron variant—and New Yorkers and visitors alike can now enjoy Times Square and the rest of our city as we ring in 2022.”

Last year’s ball-drop was open to invited essential workers and special guests only.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“This year’s holiday season may not be the one we had hoped for, but we can still have a happy holiday season,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi. “All New Yorkers should get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible. Wear a quality face mask and stay home if you’re feeling sick, no matter how mild your symptoms.”

For more information about attending the event in Times Square, CLICK HERE.