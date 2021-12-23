NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An incredible act of heroism was caught on camera when a baby started choking at Newark Liberty International Airport.
The TSA says a panicked mother shouted for help when she saw her 2-month-old son was not breathing.READ MORE: Times Square New Year's Eve Celebration Scaled Back Due To Omicron Surge
Officer Cecilia Morales jumped into action over the checkpoint conveyer belt to grab the baby.READ MORE: Jury Reaches Outcome In Kim Potter Trial For Daunte Wright's Death
She performed the Heimlich maneuver on the little boy, and he started breathing again. He’s doing well now.MORE NEWS: NYPD School Safety Agent Killed In Triple Shooting Outside Queens Bar, Sources Say
The TSA says Morales was recently hired and has 10 years of EMT experience.