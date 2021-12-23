BREAKING NEWSMayor Bill de Blasio Announces Scaled Back New Year's Eve Celebration Due To Omicron Surge
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey, Newark, Newark Liberty International Airport, TSA

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An incredible act of heroism was caught on camera when a baby started choking at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The TSA says a panicked mother shouted for help when she saw her 2-month-old son was not breathing.

Officer Cecilia Morales jumped into action over the checkpoint conveyer belt to grab the baby.

She performed the Heimlich maneuver on the little boy, and he started breathing again. He’s doing well now.

The TSA says Morales was recently hired and has 10 years of EMT experience.

