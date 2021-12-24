NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A car fire broke out Friday at a parking garage in Manhattan.
Video shows thick, black plumes of smoke pouring into the sky around noon.
The fire was on the top floor of a parking garage on West 35th Street. It extended to two nearby vehicles.
There were no reports of any injuries.
There was no immediate word on the cause.