NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — December 26 marks the first day of Kwanzaa.
The 7-day celebration connects and commemorates African American community and culture.
New York City's largest family Kwanzaa festival begins on Sunday. The Brooklyn Children's Museum and the Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation are highlighting the holiday's seven principles with special programming all next week.
Atiba Edwards of the Brooklyn Children's Museum spoke with CBS2's Natalie Duddridge about the upcoming program.