MIDLAND PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – It was a day of last minute shopping as families prepared for Christmas.

Many waited in line for fresh seafood. Others stopped by their local toy store for a few extra gifts.

As CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reports, it’s the gift of shrimp cocktail. Santa kept people fed as they waited in line at Peter’s Fish Market in Midland Park.

“I would go no other place but here,” Midland Park resident Nina Murgolo said. “The guys are really great. Prices are great.”

People lined up before doors opened at 8 a.m. They say they wait because it’s tradition – and the shrimp is great.

“My mom and dad used to come wait on line all the time,” said Harry Wilder. “We come here every year to get the fish for Christmas Eve.”

“What is your favorite part of this tradition?” Mishkin asked.

“My family comes back to work. My sister lives in the city, she comes. My brother in law. Old time employees come. Daughters of current employees. It’s a family atmosphere,” Sclafani said.

The shop on Godwin Avenue was expecting hundreds of loyal customers Christmas Eve.

“We’ll sell, you know, a couple thousand pounds of shrimp. A lot of squid,” Sclafani said.

“Did they save you some shrimp?” Mishkin asked Santa.

“I quality control everything. I make sure it’s good. This is the best,” Santa said.

People also spent the morning buying gifts, stocking stuffers, and last minute requests.

“My daughter mentioned something that her own daughter wanted, and I forgot to come and get it yesterday, so I’m here today,” one person said.

Tons of Toys in Wyckoff has been in Ken Maietta’s family for 33 years. The pandemic was hard. They took orders on the phone, and it kept them going.

“We like to see our customers. We like to see them smiling again. So hopefully we’ll be able to get these masks off soon,” Maietta said.

Some things change – makes us appreciate the things that stay the same.

Leah Mishkin contributed to this report.