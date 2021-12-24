DEER PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There’s new information on the stabbing of a man and his elderly mother in Suffolk County.
A 30-year-old woman will be arraigned Friday on a charge of second degree murder.
Suffolk Police say Shaquela Titley got into a fight Thursday at a home on Smith Street in Deer Park.
They say she stabbed Marie Mille, her ex-boyfriend’s 85-year-old mother, who later died.
Titley's 47-year-old ex-boyfriend Joseph Mille returned to the home and was also stabbed.
He suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.