HEWLETT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a double shooting at a home on Long Island.
It happened Saturday morning in Hewlett.
Sources said police answered a call about some kind of disturbance at a home on Seawane Drive.
Officers then found two gunshot victims. They were taken to the hospital, but there was no immediate word on their conditions.
We're told police are looking for a suspect who fled the scene.
Officials did not provide additional details.