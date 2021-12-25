NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York broke another COVID record, with 44,000 new cases reported Friday.

Looking at the numbers: Nearly 360,000 tests in one day, with 12.4% of the results coming up positive. Hospitalizations are also on the rise, with pediatric admissions up four-fold.

#COVID Update: -359,191 Test Results Reported

-44,431 Positives

-12.37% Positive

-4,744 Hospitalizations (+210)

-69 new deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS pic.twitter.com/ca0jaornPw — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 24, 2021

The state has issued a warning to parents, saying children 5 and older should get vaccinated.

With Christmas gatherings on the line, many New Yorkers were scrambling Friday to get tested. The city handed out thousands of at-home test kits in all five boroughs.

“Instead of going to the hospital, my partner was there yesterday for seven hours waiting to be tested,” said Martinez Irving.

“I’m vaccinated twice, but I didn’t get my booster yet. So this helps,” another person said.

The rise in cases has prompted Gov. Kathy Hochul to loosen quarantine guidelines for fully vaccinated essential workers. She says they can return to work masked five days after testing positive, but only if they are asymptomatic and have had no fever for 72 hours.

The New York State Nurses Association is reacting to the CDC’s new guidance, reducing the isolation period for healthcare workers. Its statement includes “this guidance is inconsistent with proven science, vague and doesn’t provide definitions or explain standards at a time when decision-making for healthcare systems is critical.”

