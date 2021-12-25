By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Merry Christmas! After some pockets of freezing rain to the north early on, temps are rising, and everyone will be seeing plain rain for the rest of today. It looks to be more scattered heading through the afternoon with just on and off showers. It’s mild with highs ranging from the low 40s north to the mid 50s south. We’ll top out in the upper 40s around NYC.READ MORE: Holiday Travel Troubles Continue On Christmas Day
Keep the umbrella handy as a few more showers swing through this evening. We then gradually dry out overnight, waking up to a partly cloudy skies by Sunday morning. Lows will be around 42 in the city and 30s for the suburbs.
READ MORE: Faithful Return To In-Person Christmas Services At St. Patick's Cathedral For The First Time In 2 Years
It’s a much brighter finish to the holiday weekend tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and temps in the upper 40s once again. A brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chills closer to the 40 degree mark.
MORE NEWS: Pope Francis Delivers Christmas Day Message Of Unity
Things look a bit unsettled next week with some more weak impulses swinging through. As of now, no day is a washout though. After a chilly day Monday, temps remain above normal for the most part, in the 40s.