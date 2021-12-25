NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An Upper West Side diner shared the Christmas spirit by handing out free meals to people in need Saturday.
Utopia Diner gave out 60 hot meals to people struggling because of the COVID pandemic.READ MORE: Hundreds More US Flights Canceled On Christmas Day Due To Omicron Spread
Those in need got a traditional Christmas dinner of turkey, sweet potatoes and the diner’s special stuffing.READ MORE: New Yorkers Wait In Rain For Christmas Day COVID Tests
Owner Mike Sabry said he was sharing his blessings with a community that has helped him for more than 39 years.
“We have to give back to the community and the people in need. We all go through hard time during the pandemic. Whatever I can afford to give away, I did,” Sabry said.MORE NEWS: NYPD: Video Shows Suspect Drove Onto Median Near Barclays Center Before Officer Opened Fire
The diner also offered free meals on Thanksgiving Day.