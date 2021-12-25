NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two teen siblings are recovering days after a fire forced them to climb down to safety from their fourth floor apartment.

On Friday, the 13-year-old survivor spoke with CBS2’s Cory James about the ordeal and how it impacted his family.

“We’re going to die, I love you,” Giovanny Domena told his sister right before they climbed out the window of their burning apartment and scaled down a pole to safety.

“I was screaming out, ‘Help, help, help, help!’ And I was getting electrocuted,” Giovanny said.

He said the flames started spreading to his body, burning his back, arms and hand.

Giovanny’s sister, 19-year-old Mariana, is also recovering in the hospital after undergoing surgery.

“Her whole arm was white,” Giovanny said. “So, basically, they just did a skin graph.”

The fire happened in the East Village on Dec. 16 around 7 a.m.

Firefighters said lithium-ion batteries from an e-bike ignited the flames that seriously injured Giovanny’s mom and killed her boyfriend.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Giovanny said. “He’s a great person.

As Giovanny grapples with the loss, he’s thankful to be alive and feels fortunate to have his sister and mother, who is in critical condition.

“Those to people are too important to me,” he said.

The family is spending Christmas together in the hospital after the raging fire had them fighting for their lives.