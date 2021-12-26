NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is some good news in the fight against the Omicron variant. Statewide positive cases have gone down.

On Christmas Eve, COVID-19 cases hit a record high of more than 49,000 in a single day, but for the first time in more than a week the number of positives has dipped. On Christmas Day, the number of cases dropped to more than 36,000.

CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon has more on what top health officials are saying about the new variant.

FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments

As Omicron cases soar, experts said on Sunday that even though new data appears to show the variant may be less severe for the vaccinated, now is not the time to be complacent.

“When you have such a high volume of new infections, it might override a real diminution in severity,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of Brown University School of Public Health, agrees, saying of great concern is how Omicron will impact the unvaccinated.

“That’s the group that’s gonna end up in the hospital. That’s the group going to end up in an ICU,” Jha said.

COVID VACCINE

Jha said because Omicron is producing mild symptoms in the vaccinated, going forward, the rate of hospitalization rather than the number of cases will be the most important metric to focus on to assess the seriousness of the variant.

The concerns come amid a busy holiday season.

AVOID THE LINES: Click here for NYC Health+Hospitals testing wait times

Manhattan pediatrician Dr. Dyan Hes recommends anyone who is seeing a vulnerable loved one to get a rapid test first, and if you feel you’ve been exposed to the virus, test immediately and then again within the next three to five days.

“If you’re symptomatic, if you have flu-like symptoms, assume for now that you have COVID until proven otherwise, because it is so endemic in New York City right now,” Hes said.

READ MORE: Travel Woes Worsen, More Than 175 Flights Canceled At JFK, LaGuardia, Newark Airports Sunday

Meanwhile, testing remains an issue. At the Clear 19 Rapid Testing location on Broadway, annoyed tourists waited hours for a rapid test on Sunday. This after many spent hundreds of dollars on a test.

“That’s the punishment to travel right now,” one person said.

“I’m very frustrated. I can’t exactly say I am surprised,” another said.

Many people that spoke to CBS2 said they want to see more testing sites open in the city as soon as possible.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Experts said the greatest protection from serious illness remains the vaccine and the booster shot.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Omicron Variant Fact Or Fiction: CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez Has Answers To Common Questions

A spokesperson for Clear 19 Rapid Testing said its Midtown location is being overrun with people looking for testing because of a lack of tests and long turnaround times at other private locations in the city steering traffic to its company for next-day results.

Countries changing their travel requirements is also leading to the backlog.

CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.