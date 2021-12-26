YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two people died in a collision on Saw Mill River Parkway in Westchester County on Sunday.
The crash happened in the afternoon near McLean Avenue in Yonkers.
N/B Saw Mill remains closed and S/B lanes partially closed. Closures expected for several more hours. Preliminary finding: a vehicle traveling S/B lost control, went through an opening in the center median concrete divider and collided with N/B vehicle. Both drivers were killed. pic.twitter.com/yNS4ZdsoTH
— Westchester County PD (@WCPDNY) December 26, 2021
Police said a vehicle traveling southbound on the parkway lost control, went through an opening in the center median concrete divider, and collided with a vehicle traveling northbound.
Both drivers were killed.
The northbound lanes of the parkway remained close Sunday evening.