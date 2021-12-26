CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Fatal accident, Local TV, Saw Mill River Parkway, Westchester County, Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two people died in a collision on Saw Mill River Parkway in Westchester County on Sunday.

The crash happened in the afternoon near McLean Avenue in Yonkers.

Police said a vehicle traveling southbound on the parkway lost control, went through an opening in the center median concrete divider, and collided with a vehicle traveling northbound.

Both drivers were killed.

The northbound lanes of the parkway remained close Sunday evening.

