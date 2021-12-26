YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A fire tore through an apartment building late Christmas Day in Yonkers and families are now displaced.
It happened on Elliott Avenue around 11 p.m.
Video from the scene shows the building fully engulfed in flames.
The displaced families were taken in by a church at 22 Post Street.
Firefighters asked for donations, including diapers and coats, to help the families.
Donations can be left at the church.