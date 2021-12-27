By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning! We’re waking up to dry, but much colder temps around the area. It’s near the freezing mark in the city, with widespread 20s for the ‘burbs.READ MORE: Jury Deliberations To Resume In Ghislaine Maxwell Sex Trafficking Trial
Expect increasing clouds through the morning hours, but it will remain dry for most of it.
Into the afternoon and especially evening, some wintry precipitation moves through. For the most part, it’s just a cold rain south and east of the city. To the north and west, sleet and freezing rain will be possible.
READ MORE: COVID Vaccine Mandate In Effect For Private Companies In New York City
Accumulations will range from a light glaze in the NW suburbs to an inch of snow/sleet in the highest elevations of Sullivan County, where a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued. Nothing major, but enough to cause slick spots. So be careful if you’ll be traveling north and west of NYC.
Highs today will struggle to get out of the 30s. We’ll top out around 40 in the city.
Any lingering rain/snow/sleet will exit the area shortly after midnight. Temps won’t drop much and will then rise a bit overnight.
MORE NEWS: 1 Dead After Queens Village Shooting
Tuesday starts off dry before our next chance of rain arrives in the evening.