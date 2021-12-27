HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — More than 14,000 people in Connecticut have tested positive for COVID-19 since Thursday.
On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont said millions of at-home rapid tests are ready to be distributed.
“Of our 3 million fast tests, 2 million is going to be going to our K-12 schools, and we’ll be getting that distributed within a week,” Lamont said.
The governor said distribution of the remaining 1 million tests for the general public begins Thursday.
The state is also getting 6 million N-95 masks.
The initiative is being paid for with federal funds.