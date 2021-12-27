NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For the first time, workers at private companies are required to show proof of vaccination as new mandates take effect Monday in New York City.

The mandate to reduce the spread of COVID and the Omicron variant impacts about 184,000 companies, CBS2’s John Dias reported.

Private-sector workers will have to show proof of at least one dose of the COVID vaccine in order to return to work. Businesses must have a record of employee vaccinations available for inspection and display a certificate of compliance.

The mandate impacts companies in the city. It’s not statewide.

Earlier in December, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she’s, “encouraging local leaders to do an assessment of their situation and to take the actions they deem necessary.”

Some of the city’s youngest residents are impacted by new mandates, too. Anyone over the age of 12 will have to show proof of two doses to enter most indoor public settings.

“They are not major sources of transmission compared to adults, but yes, children do transmit to others. They transmit to other children, they transmit to people in the home,” said Dr. Jennifer Lighter, a pediatric epidemiologist at NYU Langone.

The city has been pushing hard to get more people vaccinated and the state has provided new COVID testing sites in Times Square and at Grand Central. The sites will expand to five more subway stations next week.

Meantime, the MTA made a surprising announcement Sunday when it announced reduced service for most of the week due to staffing shortages.

“Like everyone in New York, we’ve been affected by the COVID surge,” the agency said on Twitter.

This Monday through Thursday, trains will run less frequently than usual.

Like everyone in New York, we've been affected by the COVID surge. We’re taking proactive steps to provide the best, most consistent service we can.

That means you may wait a little longer for your train.

Data appears to show Omicron is less severe for the vaccinated, but now is not the time to be complacent, according to leading doctors.

“When you have such a high volume of new infections, it might override a real diminution in severity,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Manhattan pediatrician Dr. Dyan Hes recommends a rapid test before getting together for holidays or other gatherings. If you feel you’ve been exposed to the virus, test immediately and again within 3-5 day, she said.

“If you’re symptomatic, if you have flu-like symptoms, assume for now that you have COVID until proven otherwise, because it is so endemic in New York City right now,” Hes said.

Leading health experts continue to worry about those who remain unvaccinated, since they are most likely to end up in the hospital if infection.