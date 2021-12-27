CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is also experiencing a staff shortage due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a tweet on Sunday, the agency warned that trains will run less frequently than usual beginning Monday through Thursday.

The MTA said by reducing scheduled service, it will be able to re-allocate train crews where needed.

