NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s Racial Justice Commission voted Monday to put a trio of proposals on next year’s general election ballot.
The proposals include adding “a statement of values to guide government,” establishing “a racial equity office, plan and commission,” and to “measure the true cost of living.”
“The goal is to education New Yorkers on the opportunity to turn out and vote on these proposals and on the substance of the proposals themselves,” said Anusha Venkataraman, executive director of the commission.
The commission invited New Yorkers to join a march to the city clerk’s office to deliver the proposals on Tuesday.