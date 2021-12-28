NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — “The Music Man” has canceled all performances through the end of the year due to COVID-19. It’s one of many forced to close either temporarily or for good.

This is supposed to be one of Broadway‘s busiest seasons, but of the 30 shows currently in production at least seven were closed on Tuesday, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.

In addition to “The Music Man” announcing its performances are canceled through Jan. 1, “The Lion King” also canceled Tuesday’s performance and Wednesday’s matinee, with the show planning to resume Wednesday evening.

The production of “Ain’t Too Proud” resumes Tuesday night after cancelations, but the show also announced it is closing permanently after Jan. 16.

COVID VACCINE

All the sudden cancelations these last couple of weeks have been discouraging some theater-goers from buying Broadway tickets, due to the unpredictability.

Hugh Jackman, the star of “The Music Man,” posted a video to fans Tuesday afternoon after he tested positive.

“My symptoms are like a cold. I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose, but I’m fine and I’m just gonna do everything I can to get better ASAP, and as soon as I’m cleared I’ll be back on stage heading to River City,” Jackman said.

David Byrne’s “American Utopia” returns Tuesday night after it had to cancel performances last week. Byrne said he has made creative changes in the production for this week only in order put the show on.

“You ticketholders who already have tickets and you’re wondering, ‘Am I gonna get to see this show or not?’ Well, you can cash in your ticket or you can have what’s behind this curtain,” Byrne said in a video posted on YouTube.

“Moulin Rouge” has also announced its performance is canceled Tuesday, but the production cites non-COVID-related illness as the reason.