NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Flight cancellations continue nationwide Tuesday as the airline industry continues to deal with a spike in COVID infections.

More than 670 flights were canceled early Tuesday in the U.S.

Of those, 20 were from John F. Kennedy International Airport, 15 were from  LaGuardia, and 36 from Newark Liberty International Airport.

That’s according to the website FlightAware.com.

