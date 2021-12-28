NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Flight cancellations continue nationwide Tuesday as the airline industry continues to deal with a spike in COVID infections.
More than 670 flights were canceled early Tuesday in the U.S.READ MORE: New Mandates In New Jersey To Help Stop COVID Spread
Of those, 20 were from John F. Kennedy International Airport, 15 were from LaGuardia, and 36 from Newark Liberty International Airport.READ MORE: CDC Reduces Isolation Time For People With COVID To 5 Days
That’s according to the website FlightAware.com.MORE NEWS: New Testing Sites, Vaccine Mandates Highlight New York City's Efforts To Fight Spread Of Omicron Variant
