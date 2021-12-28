NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Tuesday is the 15th annual “Good Riddance Day.”
It's an event where people happily say goodbye to the troubles of the year gone by.
This year's event is taking place at noon in the heart of Times Square.
People write their unhappy memories on slips of paper, which are then burned in an on-site incinerator.
If you can’t make it in person, you can also submit a burn request on social media with #GoodRiddanceDay.