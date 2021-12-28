NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York City Racial Justice Commission has approved new ballot proposals for the 2022 general election.
Monday, the commission voted unanimously to put three proposals on next year's ballot.
They include adding a statement of values to guide government, establishing a racial equity office, plan and commission and to measure the true cost of living in New York City.
"The goal is educate New Yorkers to turn out and vote on these proposals and on the substance of the proposals themselves," said Anusha Venkataraman, the commission's executive director.
The commission is inviting New Yorkers to join them at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Foley Square as they march to the city clerk’s office to deliver the new ballot proposals.